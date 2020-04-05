|
Egildo "Egidio" Casarella, 89, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Cristina (Cardone) Casarella, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Egidio was born on April 1, 1931 in Bisaccia, Province of Avellino, Italy and was the son of the late Gaetano and Concetta (D'Angelis) Casarella. Egidio served proudly with the Italian State Police, as part of their Guardia di Finanza. When he came to the U.S. he worked for and retired from Birken Manufacturing where he was a skilled set-up machinist. Egidio was very proud of his Italian heritage, he was a member of the Sons of Italy (Ella Grasso Lodge), Canicattinesi Italian Club of Hartford and formerly a member of the Bisaccia Society. He was a generous and kind man with a big personality who lit up the room. He cherished his time at the beach, cooking for his grandchildren, dancing with his wife and playing cards with his friends. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family, happiest when he was surrounded at the dinner table with his family and friends. Egidio will be dearly missed by his daughters, Carmen Del Monaco and her husband Ernest of Wethersfield and Lisa Casarella Mooney of Newington. Most of all, he will be missed by his cherished grandchildren, Ryan Del Monaco, Michael Del Monaco, Rachel Mooney and Kevin Mooney, they will truly miss their grandfather. In addition, Egidio leaves his brother Aldo Casarella and his wife Esperanza, of Wethersfield, sister-in-law Rosetta Belli and her husband Frank of NY, along with his sisters-in-law Lina and Giovanna of Italy. He also leaves his many nieces, nephews, family and friends both in the U.S. and Italy who are heartbroken with his passing and will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife and his in-laws, he was predeceased by his brothers, Donato, Franco, Antonio and Ermogeno. His family is forever grateful to the nurses at St. Francis Hospital for their unconditional care, compassion and respect given to Egidio. Memorial donations in Egidio's name may be made to St. Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105. Funeral services and entombment will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery and are private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield are entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020