Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manchester American Legion
20 American Legion Drive
Manchester, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Manchester American Legion
20 American Legion Drive
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Egils Mitrevics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Egils Mitrevics


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Egils Mitrevics Obituary
Egils Ancis Mitrevics, "Gil Mitchell", died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Manchester, Connecticut at the age of 68. He was born on October 5, 1950 in Manchester, Connecticut. He graduated Manchester High School in 1968 and graduated with an MBA from the University of New Haven. He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Gil ran a successful sales business for 20 years as a Manufacturer Business Representative. As an active member of the Manchester American Legion, Gil passionately dedicated his later years as Junior Vice and member of the Home Committee, where he raised funds and contributed donations. It was because of Gil's commitment through his belief of veterans helping veterans that he worked tirelessly and became an instrumental part in the rebuild of the Manchester American Legion, Post 102. The calling hours are 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. with the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Manchester American Legion located at 20 American Legion Drive in Manchester, Connecticut. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gil Mitchell's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the American Legion 20 American Legion Drive Manchester, Connecticut 06040.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Egils's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.