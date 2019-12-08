Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Rockville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen B. Welch


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen B. Welch Obituary
Eileen B(Boyle) Welch, 93, of Tolland, beloved wife of D. Ken Welch, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born August 1, 1926 in Cumberland, RI to the late John and Janette (Druesne) Boyle. Eileen retired from the Tolland School System as a Paraprofessional. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville and being a simple women, she loved the comfort of family. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children; her daughter, Linda Sieber of Windsor; her sons, David Welch and his wife LiHui of Japan and Jeffrey Welch of Somers; her Granddaughters, Heather Katuzney and Bethany Weaver; 5 Great-Grandchildren and her cousin Patricia Doyle who was much like a sister to her. Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect st, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Bernard Church (Blessed Sacrament), Rockville. (Please meet directly at church) Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -