Eileen (Morsey) Colletti, 74, of Manchester CT passed away at her home on August 10th, 2020. Born February 26th, 1946 in Hartford CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Bartok) Morsey. She was predeceased too early in life by her loving husband Joseph Colletti. Later in life she enjoyed time with her recently deceased companion Lloyd Folsom Sr. Eileen grew up on the family farm in Willington, CT until elementary school when they sold the farm and moved to Manchester, CT. She attended Nathan Hale, Bennett and Manchester High School graduating in 1964. She also attended UCONN. Eileen was an Educator for the Manchester Board of Education, spending her career in the middle schools split between Bennett and Illing Jr. High. Her focus and passion was working with alternative and special education students. She strived to get the very best she could out of each and every one of her students, many whom would come back to see her to thank her years later. After retiring she began a second career at the Hartford Public Library where she truly enjoyed her work in the research and preservation of information. Eileen leaves behind two loving sons and their families; James Colletti and his wife MaryBeth of Hebron, CT, Kevin Colletti and his wife Kara of South Glastonbury, CT; grandchildren Joseph, Dylan, Cameron and Olivia, as well as great-grandson Jaxsen. She is also survived by her brother David Morsey of Manchester, CT, sister Karen Reed and her husband Tom of Sayner, WI. She will be dearly missed by her many relatives and friends who will remember her for always bringing life to all the gatherings she attended. It is that life she brought that will live on through the memories of her. You always knew where you stood with her (good or bad) and that was part of what made her great. We ask that in lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to Emanuel Lutheran Church (www.emanuelmanchester.org
) or to the charity of your choice
in her name. She was very passionate and giving so she would have liked that. Services will be held Thursday, August 20th, 2020 with a Graveside Celebration at noon at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT. Due to Covid-19, you may also join them via a live stream. At a later and safer date, we will celebrate her life properly the way she deserves. For online condolences and to view the service, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com