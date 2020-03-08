Home

Eileen Fisher Obituary
Eileen "Ellen" Fisher of West Hartford, widow of Roger Fisher, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Ellen was born and raised in Quincy, MA, daughter of Annabel (Laverty) Wood and William Wood. She earned her teaching degree at Boston University and taught 4th grade in Massachusetts until moving to West Hartford in 1958. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Leslie Davino of Wethersfield and her husband Steven, and her son John and his wife Sarah of Hawthorne, NJ. Ellen was a kind and devoted mother who loved spending time with her family, especially at the beaches of Rhode Island and Cape Cod. She was a member of First Church of Christ Congregational in West Hartford and dedicated many hours to volunteer work through the church. Ellen loved animals, especially cats. Her generosity, warmth, and strength of spirit will be cherished forever by her family and friends. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregiver, Claire, who provided many years of kind assistance. A private service was attended by her family. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford had care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
