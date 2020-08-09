Eileen Frances Sullivan, 92, of Plainville, after a short illness passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home. She was born on February 28, 1928 in Killorglin, Ireland to the late Daniel and Margaret (Kelleher) O'Sullivan. Eileen came to the U.S. in 1948 with her brother Con to join her sisters Marion, Catherine and Peggy. Eileen met the love of her life, her husband George, in 1950. They married in 1952 and shared almost 50 years together before his passing in 2001. They built their home on Dogwood Rd, raised 5 children and made lifelong friends with their wonderful neighbors. George and Eileen loved the theatre and were one of the founding members of The Hartford Stage in addition to supporting local regional theatres. She valued education. In addition to the annual family beach vacation, trips included visits to National Monuments, Civil War battlefields and Museums. Family was everything to Eileen. She took pride in keeping her door open to the many friends and relatives that came and enjoyed a cup a tea. Her holidays were special and in addition to her large family, she always made room for those who had nowhere to go. There was always a seat at the table with an abundance of food. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren- each of whom shared a very special relationship. Everyone knew "Nana's" house was the place to go for candy and fun. Eileen leaves behind her daughters Margaret and her husband Cliff Czellecz of Plainville, Ann-Marie and her husband JohnRossley of Burlington, Irene and her husband James Herrera of Stonington and her daughter in law Jean Sullivan of Enfield. She also leaves behind her grandchildren- whom she cherished - Sean Sullivan, Joseph Sullivan, Craig Czellecz, John Rossley, Kevin Czellecz, Daniel Rossley, Michael Rossley and Maureen Herrera. In addition, she leaves behind 6 great grandchildren Isabel Mae Sullivan, Patrick George Rossley, Maverick George Rossley, Lily Serafina Rossley, Lucy Olivia Rossley and Patrick John Czellecz and many nieces and nephews who adored her in both the U.S. and Ireland. She was predeceased by her husband George, her sons John Patrick and George Declan and two infant grandchildren (her "angels") Paul Michael Czellecz and Domenic James Herrera. In honor of Eileen's focus on the empowerment of women and education, and in lieu of flowers, donations may to The Petit Family Foundation P.O. Box 310, Plainville, CT 06062-0310. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Eileen's life on Sunday August 16th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at The Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad Street, Plainville. A mass of the Christian Burial will be held Monday August 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church 94 Broad Street, Plainville followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery 1 Cottage Grove Road Bloomfield, CT. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM
.