Eileen (Halligan) Devine, 96, of South Windsor passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was the widow of her beloved husband Robert F. Devine. Born in Hartford, Eileen was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Kennedy) Halligan. She worked until she was 70 years old as a Data Entry Specialist for the Hartford Board of Education, retiring in 1994. Eileen was a long time member of St. Junipero Serra Parish at St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Windsor. She is survived by her three daughters; Sharon Burke, widow of Dennis, of Glastonbury, Susan Dick and her husband Michael of Rutland, VT, Maribeth Hatheway and her husband Charles of Rollinsford, NH, her son Robert G. Devine and his wife Dorothy of East Hartford, her eight grandchildren; Jessica Burke Walsh and her husband Brett, Michael Burke and his wife Jennifer, Sarah Coote and her husband Steve, Dr. Laura Babcock and her husband Triston, Dr.Lindsey Riter and her husband John, Joseph Hatheway and his wife Jade, Gregory Hatheway and his wife Hannah, and Jeffrey Hatheway, her eleven great grandchildren; Kayla and Jack Walsh, Lucas, Kelsey and Ashley Babcock, Carly Riter, Roisin and Ronan Hatheway and Bowden, Carter and Liam Hatheway. She had many close friends that will miss her dearly. Eileen was predeceased by her brother William Halligan. She loved to travel, especially to Maine, Vermont, Arizona, Florida and Martha's Vineyard, but what gave her the most joy was her family, her friends and her dog, Casey. She was always dressed up and ready to go and would never miss a party. Special thanks to Trinity Hospice but especially to her wonderful caretaker, Regina, who made her last days comfortable. Funeral services and burial will be private. Friends may call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com