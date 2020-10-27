Eileen J. Dwan, 76, of Ariel, PA, beloved wife of William E. Dwan, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25th, 2020. Born August 16th, 1944 in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Peter D. and Alice (Horan) Lambe. Prior to retiring, Eileen was a Pre-School teacher. Besides her husband, Eileen is survived by her five children and their spouses, Timothy P. and Maura E. Dwan of LaGrange, NY, William E. and Pamela L. Dwan of Lutherville, MD, Kerry A. and Michael V. Scotto of Putnam Valley, NY, Matthew C. and Michelle M. Dwan of Pasadena, MD and Eileen A. and Paul Sliwinski of Unionville, 12 grandchildren, her sister, Ellenmae Guimaraes of West Springfield, MA and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Thursday (Oct. 29) from 9:00am-9:40am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville at 10:00am. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.