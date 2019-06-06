Eileen Lada Robertson, 95, of West Hartford passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born in Willimantic on January 13, 1924, the daughter of Victoria O'Brien. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Harold, and her beloved daughter Judi Burnham. She attended the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, CT prior to moving to Hartford in 1941 where she met and married her husband. While raising her four children, she worked many part-time jobs. In 1986 she retired from Cigna in Bloomfield where she worked for years as an analyst in the Underwriting Department. She also volunteered in her community, delivering meals-on-wheels to the aged and less fortunate.Family and friends knew Eileen as "the life of the party", as she entertained them with humorous stories accompanied by her famous infectious laugh. Eileen was also someone who could be counted on to be there for those in need, and was known for her generous and kind-hearted spirit. She enjoyed traveling and being by the water, whether a beach, lake or river. Her favorite place by the sea was Ogunquit, Maine, where she spent many vacations with family and friends. She was an accomplished knitter and blessed many of us with hats, mittens, and afghans, which we will always treasure. She was an avid reader, and in her later years, received much of her enjoyment from listening to audio books. Eileen often commented on how happy and grateful she was to have lived long enough to enjoy and spend time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She babysat for many of them over the years and truly loved every minute of it. Above all, she enjoyed being with people and having a good time.Eileen will be greatly missed by her daughter Geraldine Williams and husband William of Glastonbury, her son Thomas Robertson of Manchester, her son James Robertson and wife Donna of Farmington, her son-in-law David Burnham of East Hampton and her "third son" James Cecchini of West Hartford. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Deborah, Gloria, Jill, Brian, Craig, Erica, Eric and Jason, and her great grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremy, Caitlynn, Justin, Julian, Melinda, Mylani and Trinity.Eileen's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to her dear caregivers, Magda and Laurie, who, in addition to their excellent care, brought her much comfort and happiness.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St., West Hartford. Online donations in Eileen's name can be made to , www.komennewengland.org. For online condolences and directions please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary