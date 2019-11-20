Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Church
248 Savage St
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Ericson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. Ericson


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. Ericson Obituary
Eileen Marie (O'Keefe) Ericson, 69, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Ericson. Eileen was born on March 29, 1950 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Thomas C. and Eleanor (Cahill) O'Keefe. Eileen received her Master's degree from Manhattan College and taught at St. Thomas Catholic School in Southington and Holy Cross School in New Britain among others. In addition to her husband Richard, she leaves her daughter Kathleen Orcutt and husband Kevin of Ivoryton and her son Robert Ericson and fiancé Hillary Roy of Meriden, her cherished grandchildren Nathan and Owen Orcutt, her sister-in-law Eileen and brother-in-law William Fries. 3 nieces, 2 nephews, and several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Noreen Dunn and her husband Warren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 22nd at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to Franciscan Life Center. 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06450 For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -