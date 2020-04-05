|
Eileen Mary (Barrett) Lux 85, of Plainville, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Francis Lux, her loving husband of 64 years. Eileen was born on January 8, 1935 in New Britain, Connecticut daughter of the late John and Margaret (Melley) Barrett. She was a former hairdresser and worked for many years at New Britain General Hospital (Hospital of Central Connecticut) in the x-ray department and as a unit secretary in the newborn nursery before retiring in 1998. After her retirement she enjoyed going to Florida each year with her husband, playing golf and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband, Eileen leaves behind her loving children Holly Eamiello and her husband Lee of West Hartford, Nancy DeVoe and her husband Mark of Plainville, Brian Lux and his wife Patricia of Farmington, and Wendy Lux and her husband Albert Yakulevich of Bangor, Maine. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Caitlyn Dell'Accio, Gina Mazzadra, Michael D'Onofrio, Kara Sadlon, Natalie and John Lux, and Connor and Brandon Yakulevich, and one great-grandson Vincent Dell'Accio. She is also survived by her sister Kathleen Krar of Suffield, Connecticut, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers John, Robert, Raymond and Walter Barrett, and her sisters Barbara Barrett and Maureen Reeves. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville, Connecticut. Donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory with the family, please visit BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020