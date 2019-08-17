Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Atherton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen May Atherton


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen May Atherton Obituary
Eileen May Atherton, 73, loving mother, sister & friend, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a long and hard- fought illness. Eileen was born on August 18, 1945 in Willimantic, CT; to the late John Atherton and Agnes (Gadreau) Atherton. She received her education at the University of Connecticut and was a licensed psychotherapist for over 30 years. Eileen had a passion for people. She wanted to help everyone that she met. Her ability to connect, to lift people up and to walk along side them in joy and sadness was truly special. Her warm smile, touch and genuine caring was simply a light, one that will be painfully missed by all, but remembered forever. Eileen is survived by her two children, Kristen Miller (Shawn Flint), of South Carolina and John Atkins, of Florida; four grandchildren, Asheli, Joseph (Bubby), Sarah and Josh; her sisters, Anne Atherton, of Old Saybrook, CT, Joan Seplowitz, of Vernon, CT & Margaret Atherton, of Phoenix, AZ, as well as many nieces and nephews. Eileen's daughter would like to thank all of the staff at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Alzheimer's/Maple Lane Unit. Thank you to Angela, Paulina, Sharon, and Paula. And a special thank you to her hospice nurse (Athena Health Care), Calley Brown-Raccino. Your caring and support will forever be remembered. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now