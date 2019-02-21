Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
For more information about
Eileen Mihalopoulos
Eileen Mihalopoulos

Eileen Mihalopoulos Obituary
Eileen J Mihalopoulos, 80 of Berlin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 17, 2019, after battling a long illness. Born December 29, 1938 in Hartford, CT, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Demetros Mihalopoulos. She leaves behind her three daughters, Susan Garchitorena, Maria & Christopher Cormier, and Dina & Jose Vieira, her siblings Lawrence McMann & Nancy & Luis Leon, her grandchildren, Melanie, Nicole, Gregory, Corrina, Alexander, Arianna, Landon & Blake. She also leaves her two special nephews Dennis Rubacha & Louis Leon, four great grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Eileen loved her family and had a huge heart, she will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN, 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill, on Friday from 10am-12 noon with a service at noon. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
