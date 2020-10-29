Eileen Muir

Eileen (Pinette) Muir, 87, of Newington, beloved, wife of the late David L. Muir passed away on October 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of Harold and Francis Pinette. Eileen was vice president of Muir Printing. She was a kind and generous person that will be missed dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Marylou Giannantonio and her husband Livio. She leaves behind her two loving granddaughters, Alisha Hoyt and her husband Jeff, Nicole Patane and her husband GianPaolo. She had the pleasure of meeting her great granddaughters, Emma, Hailey and Sofia, who she adored. She leaves behind several brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. All services will be private.



