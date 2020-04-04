|
Eileen (Stone) Martell, 79, of Enfield, wife of the late Louis F. Martell, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Barre, VT, daughter of the late Delmar and Stella (Dwinell) Stone, she was raised in Marshfield moving to CT many years ago. She was employed by the Finast Distribution Center in Windsor Locks prior to her retirement. Eileen enjoyed genealogy research and was a supporter of the CT Lottery and Casinos. A caring, feisty woman who enjoyed making memories with family and spending time with Alex Trebek every night at 7pm. She found beauty in sunsets, carnations, happy news segments, and finding opportunities to laugh. Her word of the day was always "Gratitude" She leaves her daughters Dawne E. Bluis husband John of Burlington and Denice L. DeRoy husband Rick of Enfield with whom she made her home; step children Delores Martell partner Herb of Enfield and Bruce Martell wife Denise of KY; a brother Leland Stone wife Helen of NH; a sister Thelma Greene of VT; Steven Sabat Windsor Locks and Steven Gartrell Enfield, whom she considered sons; Eileen's heart truly belonged to her grandchildren Adam and Rebeccah Sabat, Emilea and Caraline Gartrell; Jacob and Noah Bluis and Tom and Kyle Verespie She is survived by many nieces, nephews and was predeceased by sister Ruth Roberts and stepchildren Robert Martell and Diane Walker Private family services will be held with entombment in the CT State Veterans Cemetery Columbarium. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020