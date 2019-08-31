Home

Elaine Ann Malloy


1933 - 2019
Elaine Ann (Ramsey) Day Malloy, 86, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born and raised in Stafford Springs, CT, on August 29, 1933, daughter of the late Archibald and Aurelia (Tellier) Ramsey. Elaine worked at Johnson Memorial Hospital for 23 years as a dietician. Her hobbies were doing crafts and sewing. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who was always devoted to her family. Elaine is survived by her husband, Robert Malloy; two daughters, Beth Ann Waugh and her husband Mark of Stafford Springs, CT, and Pamela Day of Derby, CT; two step daughters, Kathy Gregory and Sister Marie Suzanne; grandchildren, Jennifer Pellegrino and her husband Tony, Jessica Bernache and her partner Paul Ducharme, and Carissa Chanthavong and her husband Vic; great grandchildren, Chelsea and Macy Pellegrino, and Christian, Jonah, and Elijah Chanthavong; and her very dear friend, George Pallanck. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald C. Day; and 12 siblings. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9-10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 31, 2019
