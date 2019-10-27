Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1655 Main Street
Newington, CT
View Map
Elaine April Hicks


1941 - 2019
Elaine April Hicks Obituary
Our beloved Elaine passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at the age of 77. Through her many struggles, nothing took away her faith, strength, and love for others. Elaine was born on Halloween in 1941, grew up in Cromwell, and was in the first graduating class of Cromwell High School. She retired in 2003 from the Dept. of Corrections and began to work for Companions and Homemakers doing what she loved, helping and caring for others. She enjoyed many summers with all her Buttonwoods friends at her cottage in Warwick, RI. Elaine leaves her three children, whom she loved unconditionally, Dale, Bryan, & Tracy. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret Hintz, granddaughters, Harleigh Wider & Nicole McCormack, sister and brother-in-law, Joyce & Karl Manke. She was predeceased by her husband, Skip; father, Reinhold Hintz; and sister, Nancy Rossberg. A special thank you to Patricia and Rita of Masonicare Hospice for all of their TLC. A memorial service will be held on Elaine's birthday, Thursday, October 31st, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1655 Main Street, Newington. Live simply, laugh often, and love deeply. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with Elaine's care. To leave online condolences for her family, please visit www.fordfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
