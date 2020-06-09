Elaine, 73, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 3, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH after a short illness. She had recently moved to Ohio from Windsor, Connecticut to be closer to her grandchildren. Elaine was born August 10, 1946 to the late Louis and Gladys Paquin. She attended Glastonbury High School and graduated from Lassell College. She worked as an administrative assistant in the field of management consulting for many years and retired in 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Jaworowski and is survived by her children Jennifer (Collin) Castore and Sean (Stephanie) Healey, grandchildren Paige and Judah and sisters Carol (Bill) Rice and Nancy (Michael) Dulz. She will be missed greatly by her sisters-in-law, stepchildren and their children, nieces and nephews as well as a vast network of friends. Elaine was an dog lover. Her Cairn Terrier Ruby was her constant companion. She was a competitive bridge player and traveled the country playing in tournaments with her husband Dick. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking and watching old movies. In recent years, Elaine became very active in the recovery community. The Windsor Recovery Club and the people she met there held a very special place in her heart. Her laugh was infectious and while she wasn't afraid to tell you exactly what she thought, she was also kind beyond measure. A virtual celebration of life has been scheduled for Saturday August 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm www.virtualmemorialgatherings.com. In lieu of flowers, Elaine's family asks that you send any donations to Cairn Rescue USA 24 Landing Lane West Windsor, NJ 08550.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.