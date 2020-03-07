Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
United Synagogues of Greater Hartford Cemetery
Waverly Street
Hartford, CT
View Map

Elaine B. Nisselbaum

Elaine B. Nisselbaum Obituary
Elaine Nisselbaum died March 5, 2020, at age 93. Born in West Hartford, CT, Elaine married Jerome Nisselbaum, whom she met while attending the University of Connecticut, and moved with him to Boston and then to New York City. In her 40s, she attained her bachelor's degree from Queens College and then her master's degree from St. John's University in early childhood education. She loved working with children. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jerome, and is survived by her children, Paula, Zvi, and Nancy; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 10am at United Synagogues of Greater Hartford Cemetery, Waverly Street, Hartford, with Rabbi Small officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Elaine Nisselbaum, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2020
