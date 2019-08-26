Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget church
Main St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Barile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Barile


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Barile Obituary
In the early hours of Saturday August 24'th, Elaine Barile passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children. Elaine, predeceased by her sister Isolda Schaller, husband John Barile and son Scott Barile, was an intelligent, funny, competent, kind and independent person, which she instilled in her children. She loved animals, and people, and was a caretaker to anyone or anything that needed help. Born in Manchester in 1934 to Peter and Esther Urbanetti, she spent much of her adult life in and around Cincinnati Ohio before returning to Manchester in 1977. Elaine worked for many years entertaining her customers at Vic's Pizza, before retiring from the Town of Manchester Landfill. She was known for her sharp wit, generosity, and love of people. She liked to read, watch "Law and Order", and make people laugh. Elaine is survived by one sister, Sylvia Shane, of Lady Lake Florida, three daughters: Lorraine Dokas and her husband William Dokas of North Conway New Hampshire, Kathleen Pittman and her husband William of Stuart Florida, Jacquelyn Barile of Manchester Connecticut, and a son, Keith Barile of East Windsor, and grandchildren Christopher Pike of Manchester Connecticut, Andrew Pike of Vernon Connecticut, Adrienne Barile of Washington DC, Erika McKnight of Orlando Florida, Lauren McKnight of Stuart Florida, Steele Barile of Austin Texas, Kara Everett of Vale Arizona, and Amanda Dokas of North Conway New Hampshire, plus many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for viewing hours on Tuesday August 27th at John F. Tierney Funeral Home of 219 West Center St. in Manchester. Viewing hours are from 9:00 - 10:30, with a church service at St. Bridget Church 80 Main St. in Manchester beginning at 11:00, and burial directly following at St. James Cemetery on Broad Street in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society or your local animal shelter. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now