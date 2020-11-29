Elaine Barstow Gale, 76, of Farmington, CT, beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Gale, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 after an extended illness. Born September 7, 1944 in Hartford, CT, daughter of Roland Fotter and Estelle Fotter Smith, she attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School, Buckley High School, Bay Path Jr. College, Computer Processing Institute, St Francis School of Nursing and Charter Oak College, receiving her RN and BSIS degrees. Her nursing career included St Francis Hospital, New Britain General Hospital, VNA of New Britain, CT Dept of Corrections and Hospital for Special Care, retiring in 2010. A gentle and kind person who loved life, family and friends, Elaine was a woman of faith with a penchant for serving others. She volunteered throughout her life in many capacities at HHI Volunteers in Medicine and Habitat for Humanity, as ACTheals Prayer Intercessor, Eucharistic Minister, Catechist, and her most profound love and honor of proclaiming the Word as a Lector. Elaine was an avid tennis enthusiast and co-captain of the Aetna Women's Tennis Team, where she worked before becoming a nurse. Elaine and Bob loved being together, whether traveling, enjoying winter seasons in Hilton Head, pilgrimages to Medjugorje and Lourdes, attending International Conventions of ACTheals and the ocean. Together with their family and friends they also enjoyed their Cape Cod home in Eastham, MA for many years. Elaine is survived by her devoted husband, Bob, who was her principal caretaker during the last 3 years of her life, her daughter Cathleen Barstow and son-in-law Mike Hass, her grandson Jared Hass and her granddaughter Norah Hass of Danvers, MA, her sister-in-law Rosemary Fotter of Granbury, TX, along with niece Maribeth Lewis & husband Bryan and great-niece Baylee of Lake Jackson, TX, nephews Jim Fotter, (children Genevieve and Keegan Fotter, and Jim's husband Jim Carroll of Portland, Oregon), Rick Fotter (wife Brenda of Granbury, TX and their children Cydni Covan and Brett Fotter) and Jason Fotter (son Julian) many great-nieces and nephews and many loving friends and relatives by marriage, including step-daughters Suzanne Baillargeon and husband Dan of Avon, CT, Jennifer Lauer and husband Nick of Bristol, CT, and step-grandchildren Ricky and Michael Lemke, Jeanna Langan and Amanda Crosby (husband Kevin). Elaine was predeceased by her brother Roland (Lee) Fotter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Peter Claver Church, West Hartford, CT on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance -at Mass, limited to 100 (masks required), - at Burial, no limit (masks required). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com