John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elks Lodge
30 Bissell St.
Manchester, CT
Elaine Brenda Scata


1942 - 2019
Elaine Brenda Scata Obituary
Elaine Brenda Scata (Pritchard) or Brenda as she was known to family and friends, 77 passed away on Friday November 1, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1942 to the late Jessie May Pritchard (Blowers) in Hartford, CT. After 21 years of service at the Travelers she retired and relocated to Lunenburg, VT to care for her mother and aunt, Wilma Reynolds. In 2006, she moved back to her home state of Connecticut. During her lifetime, she was a care giver to her family and friends, especially to her niece Gail MacDonald. She took great pleasure spending time with her grandchildren. Brenda loved family gatherings, traveling, spending time outdoors, music and the beach. She was predeceased by her siblings, Norman Pritchard, Anita Kearnes, Fannie Hall, Rosemary Perkins, Roger Pritchard and Gail Pritchard. Brenda is survived by her four daughters and son in laws; Angela and Michael McCartney of Manchester, CT, Gina and Joe Rataic of Manchester, CT, Gloria and Paul Petros of Columbia, MD and Lori and Paul Philyaw of Haymarket, VA. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren Ashley, Joshua, Sarah, Tyler, John, Anthony, Mikaela, Kylie and her great grand-daughter Harper. Brenda is also survived by her sister, Virginia Linsley of Boston, MA, Barry Pritchard and his wife Beth of Ellisville, MO, Leonard Pritchard and his wife Jenny of Manchester, CT and Malcolm Pritchard and his wife Mary of Plainfield, CT and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford, CT and Masonicare Hospice for their kind, compassionate care and support of Brenda. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 16th, 2019 at the Elks Lodge 30 Bissell St. Manchester, CT 06040 from 4pm to 8pm. Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or online: https://www.alz.org/ The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit; https://tierneyfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2019
