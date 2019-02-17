|
80, of South Windsor Ct, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Feb 10). Widow of Robert C Bender Sr. Elaine is survived by her three children Robert C Bender Jr of Virgina Beach VA, Edward F Bender of Ft Myers FL, Denise Wilenski of Manchester Ct. Also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Elaine also leaves four sisters and two brothers. A memorial mass will be held on March 23, at St Francis of Assisi in South Windsor, Ct at 10:00am Burial will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019