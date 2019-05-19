Hartford Courant Obituaries
Elaine Carole Denson

Elaine Carole (Kirkbride) Denson, 83, of Windsor, was born on November 8, 1935 and passed away April 16, 2019 while at home. She was the beloved wife of the late George Denson and prior to his death, worked alongside her husband as a bookkeeper in the motel industry. She leaves her friend and caretaker of six years, Rosemarie Jackson. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Palisado Cemetery, Windsor. Friends may call on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with procession to Palisado Cemetery immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to a worthy charity. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
