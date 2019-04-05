Home

Elaine Chintz Obituary
Elaine (Chiz) Chintz, 94, born on Thanksgiving, November 27, 1924, in Springfield, MA to Jacob and Gessie Chiz, died in Avon on April 3, 2019. She was married to Ray Chintz, whom she met at American International College, for 44 years, until his death in 1989. They raised their family in West Hartford and spent summers at Beach Park in Clinton. She leaves her devoted children, Karen Cohen (Richard) of Clinton, Wendy Weiss (Ron) of Frederick, MD, and Andrew Chintz (Barbara) of Katonah, NY; six adored grandchildren, JB, Elizabeth, Kate, Jessica, Jake, and Sarah, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ray and her cherished sister, Gloria Cohen. She leaves her sister-in-law Roz Gassner. Funeral is private. Memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association in West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2019
