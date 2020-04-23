|
Elaine Christine (Felix) Mather, 89, of Uncasville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She was born February 17, 1931 in Stafford Springs, CT, the daughter of the late Frank and Emily (Zemina) Felix. Elaine grew up in Willington, CT where she attended Willington schools and went on to graduate from Windham High School in 1949. Elaine married the love of her life, Raymond William Mather, on April 22, 1950. They would have celebrated a milestone of their 70th Wedding Anniversary this week. They resided in Willington, CT for 32 years, raising their family there. They relocated to Old Saybrook, CT for many years, and then moved to their current home in Uncasville, CT. Elaine worked part time in the evenings at Ribbonzene Ribbon Factory, followed by many years as a cook at the Hall Memorial School in Willington. Elaine belonged to the Willington Willcrafters, was a Cub Scout Den Leader, loved cooking, crafting, gardening, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She and her husband, Ray, loved to spend precious time together with family and friends. They enjoyed traveling together as a family, spending many summer vacations at Cape Cod, camping in Rhode Island, going to the ocean, family picnics, and gathering to celebrate family milestones and holidays. In her retirement years, Elaine and Ray spent many winters in Marathon, FL. They also loved to follow the UConn Husky's and Mohegan Sun Women's Basketball teams. She was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Elaine attended as many of their sporting events and activities as possible, always a cheerleader! Elaine was a wonderful and loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. She had a heart of gold, a kind and gentle spirit that you could always count on to uplift you and support you through both good and bad times. Elaine had a sense of humor and smile that brought joy to those around her, and you would often find her singing or humming a happy tune! She put everyone else's needs before her own, and most of all, she has left us with beautiful memories, traditions to carry on and a feeling of being loved that will be in our hearts forever. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Besides her beloved husband Raymond, Elaine leaves behind seven children along with their significant others: Wayne of Lebanon, Sharon Chute of Uncasville, Raelene Bakulski of Bristol, and her fiancé Mike, Scott and his wife Judy of Mansfield, Jeffrey of West Hartford, and his partner, Jill Mindek and her husband David of Storrs, and Todd and his wife Magda of Merritt Island, FL; she also leaves behind their adored 17 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Stawicki, Robert Felix and his wife Alice, Frances Fayan, Audrey Maiolo & her husband Ralph, Linda Rowland & her husband Dan, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins & dear friends. Due to the current requirements of social distancing and concerns for everyone health, we plan to have a celebration of her life and burial service to be determined at a later time. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make donations in memory of Elaine's name to, American – CT Chapter https://www.alz.org/ct/helping_you/support. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020