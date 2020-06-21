Elaine Coleman

Elaine Bowen Coleman formerly of West Hartford, CT and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed peacefully on June 12, 2020 two weeks shy of her 96th birthday. She was the loving wife of Charles "Bud" Coleman who predeceased her in 2002. Elaine was born in Islip, Long Island and as a young child loved the ocean and visits to her grandparents' duck farm where she, her brother and sister would ride the little train that circled the Raynor Farm. She enjoyed many visits to New York City with her parents and as a young woman enjoyed a career in modeling in the City. She met her husband Bud at Syracuse University. Bud trained to be a naval aviator and was stationed in the Pacific Ring during WW ll where he proudly served his country. After the war they settled in West Hartford, CT where Elaine focused on giving her son and daughter the most idyllic childhood possible. She was a volunteer at Hartford Hospital, Avon Medical Center and for the Republican party. She excelled at golf, bridge and enjoyed her many friends, especially the "Pot Luck Group". After Bud retired they spent a year travelling through Europe and then they made their home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Elaine entered into real estate and became one of the top real estate agents at Arvida Reality in Sawgrass. It was the highlight of her life. She belonged to the Farmington Country Club, The Hartford Golf Club. The Ponte Vedra Club and Spa and the Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass. She was an active member of St. Johns Church in West Hartford and then at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra. Elaine always said that "God blessed her with such a loving family and that she loved all the stages of her life and all the experiences and people along the way." Elaine is especially remembered for her unconditional love of her family whom she put above all else, her positivity amongst challenges, her deep faith, intellectual curiosity, honesty and integrity. She leaves behind her son Dr. Charles A. Coleman Jr. and wife Sherri, her daughter Debra Coleman Hyde and husband Hobey, her three loving grandsons Tripp Hyde, Christian Hyde, Zack Hyde and granddaughter Jessica Whittaker. She also leaves her adoring brother Lloyd Bowen of Arvada, Co. and her nieces and nephew. Elaine was predeceased by her older sister Marion. She will be terribly missed by all including her granddog Desi who brought her such happiness and companionship. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the love, kindness and compassion she received from the special people at Apple Rehab in Avon who were her companions for the last year of her life. Elaine touched the hearts all those whom she met. She was a very special person, beautiful inside and out and always younger than her years. A private graveside ceremony celebrating her life was held on Thursday, June 18th at the East Cemetery in Manchester, CT. Donations may be made in memory of Elaine to Warrior Canine Companions. An organization that raises service dogs in support of our returning heroes from war. www.warriorcanine companions.org. Molloy Funeral Home had care of arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.