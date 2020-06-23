Elaine Esten

Elaine (Fuggetta) Esten, 73, loving Mother, Sister, Daughter and Aunt passed away on Tuesday, June 16th. Elaine is preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Fuggetta and brother Frank Fuggetta. Elaine was born in Boston, MA, her family moved to Hartford, CT eventually moving to East Hartford, where she graduated from East Hartford High School. Elaine worked for numerous years at Travelers Insurance and the Hartford Courant. She resided in Manchester, CT at her passing. Elaine leaves behind a daughter, Vanessa Jennings of Miami, Fl, son Gregory Esten of Manchester, CT., granddaughter Monica Esten of Hartford,Ct., father Angelo Fuggetta of North Carolina, sisters Janet Tucker of North Carolina, Nancy Fuggetta of Manchester, CT, Angela Fuggetta of Newington, CT, brother Robert Fuggetta of California, nieces and nephews across the world, special nephew and Godson Brian Majewski of Manchester, Ct and in-laws of said family members. Elaine was a wonderful cook, her lasagna and pecan pie were two of her best known dishes. She was an artist and a music lover, especially classic rock, as her sister Nancy said the "Original Hippie". Elaine's strong, independent attitude was only softened with her heart of gold and how she took care of her family growing up and her own family when she had children. She will be greatly missed. Drive that red mustang straight to heaven Mom, Grandma is waiting for you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store