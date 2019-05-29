Elaine F. (Biggins) Moquin, 79, of Plantsville, passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Robert Moquin.Born on December 17, 1939 in Waterbury she was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Miller) Biggins.Elaine was employed by Shaws Grocery Stores Inc. of Southington until her retirement.Elaine is survived by her three children, Robert Moquin Jr. and wife Kristy, George Moquin and Kimberly Carlson and husband Michael all of Southington. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jordyn and Tyler Moquin and Makayla and Mallory Carlson; a brother-in-law Joseph Barbieri and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by sisters Patricia Barbieri, Alice Taber and Kathleen Biggins and a brother George Biggins.The family would like to thank the staff of the Summit for all the care and support given to Elaine along with her family during her time with them.Visitation will be on Friday from 11 AM until the time of the service at 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hillside Cemetery, Cheshire. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019