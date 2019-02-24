Elaine H. Richards, 78, of Farmington, beloved wife of Donald E. Richards, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born January 25, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Hildegard Henning. Elaine spent many years as a loving mother to her children and a loving wife to her husband. She received an Associate Degree in Accounting with honors from Tunxis Community College and worked at The Epicure in Farmington for five years in their accounting department. She sang in the St. Luke's Lutheran Church Choir in Queens, NY and in the St. Matthew Lutheran Church Choir in Avon. She was an avid reader, especially mysteries and loved bowling for more than 50 years.Besides her husband, Elaine is survived by her son, Glenn Richards and his wife Graciela Richards and her three grandchildren, Elena, Christopher and Sofia Richards. She was predeceased by her son Scott Richards in 1986. Friends may call at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 224 Lovely St., Avon, CT 06001 on Wednesday Feb. 27 from 10:00 – 11:00am followed by a Memorial Service in the Church at 11:00am. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary