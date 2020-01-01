Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Committal
Following Services
St. Adalbert's Cemetery
Elaine J. Miarecki


1943 - 2019
Elaine J. Miarecki Obituary
Elaine J. (Swols) Miarecki 76 of Enfield, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 at Mass General Hospital. Elaine was the loving wife of the late Raymond A. Miarecki (2005).  Born in 1943 in Springfield the daughter to the late Chester and Alice (Cierpial) Swols.  A 1961 graduate of Rockville High School, Elaine was a resident of Enfield most of her life and a communicant of St. Adalbert Church.  To cherish her memory, Elaine leaves behind her loving and devoted children, John (Jasiu) and Amie Miarecki of East Longmeadow, Karen Miarecki of Enfield, Theresa Miarecki of Billerica, Jennifer and Ryan Jarvis of Windsor Locks and her beautiful, cherished granddaughter, Mariella Miarecki who loved her "Babci" so much.  She also leaves her sisters and brother-in-law, Cynthia Swols of Enfield, Cecelia Taylor of Florida, Deborah and Joseph Duffy of Somers and Donna Swols of Enfield.  Her nephews David and Matthew Ciechowski; predeceased by her nephew, Michael Ciechowski.  The family would like to express their appreciation to the 16th floor Medical Oncology unit at MGH.  Elaine's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT. Family and friends may gather at 9 AM  Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels for a procession to St. Adalbert Church for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.  Donations may be made in her memory to: St. Adalbert Church, Enfield, CT (c/o St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish) and The Felician Sisters, Enfield, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
