Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
121 Pleasant St
Southington, CT
Elaine M. Curtis


1921 - 2019
Elaine M. Curtis Obituary
Elaine M. (Modeen) Curtis, 98, of Southington and formerly of CA, passed away on Sunday, July 07, 2019 at the Orchards at Southington. She was the wife of the late Ronald Curtis. She was born April 29, 1921 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Douglas and Madeline (Rottger) Modeen. Elaine was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She leaves a brother Roger Modeen of Southington and a sister Carol Hay of Waterbury along with several nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by three brothers, Lawrence, Charles and Russell Modeen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 10:30a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
