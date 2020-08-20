1/2
Elaine M. Medeiros
Elaine Medeiros, age 66, of East Falmouth, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, Elaine moved to Cape Cod after meeting and marrying the love of her life, Glenn M. Medeiros. They had one child, their daughter Mallory. For years, Elaine ran a popular women's clothing store, Rosie Cheeks, on Main Street in Falmouth. She later opened a store in Mashpee. Above all, Elaine was a fighter: she survived a massive stroke in 2010 and Deflategate in 2015. Besides her husband and daughter, Elaine is survived by her mother Janice; brother Peter; sister Julie; godchildren, Jack and Paige; and many siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 10am to 12pm on Friday, Aug. 21st at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A funeral will follow at 12pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falmouth Service Center (falmouthservicecenter.org) or Cape Cod Health Care for Falmouth Hospital (capecodhealth.org).

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
AUG
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Elaine's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you Glenn, Mallory, the rest of your Family and Friends.
May Elaine's Loving Memories carry you above all.
Ken Mc.
Ken McIntyre
Acquaintance
