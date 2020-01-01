Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Elaine M. Stancliffe


1949 - 2020
Elaine M. Stancliffe Obituary
Elaine Miriam Stancliffe of Manchester passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Hartford on August 28, 1949 to Fred and Claire Roraback. Her extraordinary career included a published romance novel, starting the non-profit Genesis Center and she was the Executive Director of Manchester's Odyssey Community School before retiring in 2017. Elaine is survived by her two sons Scott Stancliffe and his wife Carolyn of Manchester, Jason Stancliffe of Manchester and her daughter Alicia Stancliffe also of Manchester. Her four grandchildren who brought their Nana so much joy, Lauren and Zachary Stancliffe of Manchester and Skylar and Autumn Stancliffe also of Manchester. Her brother Robert Roraback and his wife Deborah of Salem, CT. She also leaves behind a large family of cousins, nephews, nieces and their children who all will remember her for her strength and grace. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 2 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. Family and friends may call on Sunday prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
