Elaine Menchel Marcus, 75, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from Covid-19, at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Elaine was the beloved daughter of the late Dorothy (Kletsky) and Philip Menchel. Elaine graduated with high honors from Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, Connecticut, and was a Cum Laude graduate of Syracuse University, attending college while raising her young family. Elaine was employed by the Onondaga County Department of Social Services, Trinity and Grace Episcopal churches, and Centro Bus Service. Elaine loved music and theater and performed in many productions at the Salt City Playhouse in Syracuse. A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Elaine was known for her sharp intellect, keen sense of humor, and deep and abiding faith. A parishioner at Trinity Fellowship Church in Syracuse, Elaine started Bible study groups at each of the three retirement communities where she lived. She also served on the Resident Council at Van Duyn Center, where she participated in decisions regarding operational improvements and recreational programming. Survived by her sons Gregory Marcus (Rachel Kindt) of California and Eugene Marcus of Syracuse, Elaine also leaves to cherish her memory granddaughters Hannah and Rebecca Marcus, brother Arnold I. Menchel (Shereen Edelson) of Connecticut; two nephews Robert and Eric Menchel, and many cousins and friends who adored her. She was particularly close to her cousin Frances Licht of New Jersey, and friend Katherine Saufley (Matt) of Syracuse. A private service will be held on Zoom, followed by internment at Oakwood Cemetery. Elaine requested that donations in her memory be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://www.nami.org. May her memory be for a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.