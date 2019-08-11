Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Newington, CT
Elaine May (Pizza) Hicks, 82, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Clyde Hicks. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 16th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest with her husband in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To view the full obituary or share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
