Elaine P. Mishkind

Elaine P. Mishkind Obituary
Elaine Pinkerton Mishkind, violinist, nature photographer, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA. She was 89. She was the beloved teacher of hundreds of violin and viola students in the Hartford area where she had been a teacher at the University of Hartford Hartt School of Music, and violinist with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. She is survived by her son, Yadim Medore and his wife, Abriete Medore and their children, Hakim Noah and Elijah Mishkind, of Leverett, MA; her son, Marc Mishkind, of Lucerne Valley, CA; and brother-in-law, Herman Mishkind, of Chelmsford, MA. A memorial service will be held soon. Please email [email protected] for info.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
