Elaine Peters Strickland, 81, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born to Vincent Peters and Anne Peters (Allen) in Hartford, CT on June 27, 1938 and spent the first few years of her life living on a farm in Granby, CT before moving and spending the remainder of her childhood, and life, in West Hartford, CT. She graduated from Hall High School in 1956 where she enjoyed her time supporting her school as a Majorette and went on to spend a couple of years at University of Connecticut before leaving to raise her two sons. She was a dedicated and valued employee at the West Hartford AAA for 40 years, where she climbed the ladder to become a corporate secretary and manager. Elaine had many hobbies such as ballroom dancing, skiing, ice skating, and most importantly, gardening. She was known throughout the neighborhood for her sprawling and beautiful gardens with hundreds of flowers blooming at all different times of the seasons and could almost always be found in her backyard by the pool pruning her beloved rose bushes or cruising around the yard on her John Deer. Family was everything to Elaine, she cherished any time she was able to spend with her sons, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandson who was the light of her life in her last few years. One of her favorite things to do was take her grandchildren up to her cabin in Whitehall, NY to spend any free time she may have had in the fall, spring, or summer and enjoy nature and the outdoors. Owning that property and having the ability to spend time with her family was some of her most valued memories. Elaine is survived by her son, James Strickland; her grandchildren, James, Madison, and Ashley Strickland; her great-grandson, Cooper Strickland; and her cousin Wendy Allen. She is predeceased by both of her parents, Vincent and Anne Peters; her brother, George Peters; and her beloved son, Randall Strickland. Although the family is devastated by her loss, we all take solace in knowing that she is reunited in heaven with her family whom she missed so dearly. A private burial was held Wednesday, May 13, 202 at Fairview Cemetery and once social distancing restrictions are lifted a Remembrance Memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Elaine's life.



