It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Purvee announces her passing at age 71. Elaine C (Koos) Kolaczenko, O'Neill, Purvee, of Windsor Locks, formerly of Enfield, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Elaine was born June 19, 1947 in Derby, CT, daughter of the late Erling and Olga (Filosi) Koos of Windsor. She leaves behind four children, her sons Roger and Aaron Kolaczenko, daughters Laurie Preste, and Tammy Ryan and husband Shaun, all of Enfield. She also leaves behind 10 beloved grandchildren: Timmy, Andrew, and Samantha Kolaczenko, Anthony, Megan, and Nathan Preste, Shaun, Clayton, and Courtney Ryan (all of Enfield), and Zachary Kolaczenko in the US Navy, stationed in Florida. She also leaves behind her adored "adopted" grandson Rene Perez and two great grandsons Vadelle Faulkner and Ethan Kolaczenko, her older brother, Norman Koos, her older sister, Erline Provencher, with whom Elaine proudly shared the same birthdate, and nieces Deborah Gaskell and Sharon Alverides and their family. She also leaves behind her faithful canine companion, Pete.Being a single mom, Elaine held many jobs during her lifetime to support her family: Pratt and Whitney, Custom Carbide, Kettlebrook, and the Suffield House. She also worked for a number of years at her son's tobacco business, Kolaczenko Farms. It was here where she saw hardened gourds emerging from the soil and began painting. For the past 10 years, she hand-painted and sold gourd bird houses at various craft fairs throughout Connecticut. Elaine lived for her grandchildren and family. She was loving but firm, strong yet generous and accepting of all. She taught her family to work hard, to enjoy life, and to always lend a helping hand. Calling hours will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 to 7p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East Street N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St - I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the "Memorial Committee" of the First Congregational Church of East Windsor, 124 Scantic Road, East Windsor CT 06088. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary