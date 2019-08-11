Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Elaine R. (Ziegler) Hinze, 85, died on July 30, 2019 in Greenfield, MA. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of Herman "Harry" P. Ziegler and Jean Ziegler. Elaine graduated from New Britain High School in 1952. She was a former resident of New Britain and Ridgewood, NJ. In 1973, she moved to a small historic farm in Portland, CT. As her children grew, Elaine returned to her secretarial career and worked for Wesleyan University in the Biology, Alumni Development, and Theater departments until she retired. Elaine was a woman of great courage, generosity, creativity, kindness, faith, and strength. She passed those traits to her children in various ways, and they will deeply miss her. She is survived by her children, David K. Hinze of Moodus, CT, Christopher Hinze of Prescott Valley, AZ, Diane H. Kanzler of Greenfield, MA, Amy King of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; their spouses, and her grandchildren. Elaine's final resting place will be next to her beloved father Harry and with her daughter Judith, who predeceased her in infancy. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 16th at 11:00 a.m. from the Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Please visit www.ericksonhansen.com for the full obituary or to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
