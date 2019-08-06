Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Elaine Stepanek


1933 - 2019
Elaine Stepanek Obituary
Elaine Stepanek, 86 of East Hartford, passed away on August 2, 2019. Funeral services are Thursday, August 8th, at 10AM at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Hillside St., both in East Hartford. Visiting hours at the funeral home are Wednesday, August 7th from 5PM-8PM. For Elaine's complete obituary, to leave an online condolence or to view her Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
