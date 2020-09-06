Elaine Stewart

On Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, we lost an exceptionally loving and devoted woman, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother in Elaine "Lainey" Stewart most recently residing in Port St Lucie Florida. Born in Lewiston, Maine, Lainey lived in Southington, Connecticut for over six decades where she was married to her best friend Edward "Rink" Stewart Jr for nearly 55 years and raised her two boys; Chad, and Brett who with their wives Donna and Kristen, respectively, blessed them with three grandchildren - Ian, Sean and Viviana. Elaine was the only child of the late Lucien and Lorraine Plante. Lainey's lifelong devotion to hairdressing was merely a cover for her true passion; caring for others, building a large group of friends who she could share a story with, listen to their hopes and dreams, and provide them with a new style and a smile. She cut hair for over 45 years, but most importantly shared all that time with hundreds of lifelong friends. Lainey followed in her parent's footsteps, taking over Soft Touch Hair Salon in Southington as a promise to take care of the existing customers which blossomed into her second family, complete with birthday cards for clients' kids, wedding gifts, and everything she could give to her dear friends. She should've received stock in Hallmark Cards for the thousands she sent. Elaine had other hobbies such as belly dancing at the YMCA and unintentionally drag racing the family Mustang. Elaine's main passion was to her family, specifically raising two boys to value intelligence, compassion, and hard work. Both are college graduates and professionals in distinctly different fields: Chad, obtaining multiple degrees and accolades in the world of finance, and Brett as a serial entrepreneur in technology. Her boys' greatest achievement was blessing her with grandchildren, immediately becoming the center of her world. Grammie was happiest when they were around and she could spoil them rotten! She liked to travel; with many trips to Bermuda, Jamaica, Arizona, Las Vegas, Utah and one special journey to Hawaii. Just weeks before her passing, the family spent some quality time together on a vacation to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Lainey and Rink retired from their careers and spent her final years in PSL Florida, enjoying the sunshine and walks on Jensen Beach. She was overjoyed when her kids brought the grandchildren down to visit, and Lainey got to dote on a house full of family. Even when she was stricken with peripheral nerve neuropathy and the unrelenting assault on her muscles, she fought to spend quality time with her family, friends, and neighbors. Lainey leaves behind her husband of 54 years Edward N Stewart Jr, Her sons Chad and Brett, and their grandchildren along with hundreds of friends whose hair she styled and hearts she touched. Her committal service will be held on September 11th, Friday at 11 AM in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Southington. Immediately following at noon, friends are invited to attend a reception in her honor with words of remembrance in Southington Country Club. Guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing throughout the services. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
which was always her favorite charity. For travel directions, or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com