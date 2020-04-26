|
Elaine (Borggard) Williams, 84, of Newington, beloved wife of Robert G. Williams for 59 years, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Elaine was born in Hartford on August 17, 1935, daughter of the late Ejvind and Lena (Flick) Borggard. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and worked for the Connecticut Bank and Trust Company in West Hartford for 10 years. She left her job at the bank to stay at home and raise her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Elaine loved spending time with her family most. She also enjoyed gardening very much and was always outside in the yard keeping up her beautiful gardens. Her other hobbies were shopping, crafting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Besides her husband, Elaine is survived by her children, Claudia E. Neumann and her husband Scott of Newington, Cynthia B. Armstrong and her husband Bryan of Mason, Ohio (formerly West Hartford), and her grandchildren Stephanie and Daniel Neumann, and Kyle and Brooke Armstrong. She also leaves a brother, Roger E. Borggard and his wife Francine of Bremerton, WA. She was predeceased by her brother Norman C. Borggard of Farmington. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center in Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at . Private services will be held with the family at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020