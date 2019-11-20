Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
479 Alling Street
Kensington, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maple Cemetery
Berlin, CT
View Map
Elaine Willis Obituary
Elaine (Smith) Willis, 87, of Berlin, wife of Fred Willis, passed away Monday (November 18, 2019) at Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A New Britain native and former resident, she lived in Berlin most of her life. Elaine was a member of St. Paul Church in Kensington. Besides her husband Fred, she leaves a son, Todd Willis and his wife Carole of Rocky Hill; four daughters, Melanie Ronderos and her husband Arturo of Wethersfield; Debra Lee and her husband Ken of Jupiter, FL; Lori Willis of Rocky Hill; and Marni Willis and her partner Cathy Bailey of Bloomfield; a sister, Maureen Labickas of New Britain; 6 grandchildren, Ian Ronderos of Miami, FL; Megan Willis of Manchester; Trevor Ronderos and his fiancée Stephany Kim of Coral Gables, FL; Katie Willis of Leicester, MA; Morgan Andrus and her husband Chris of Hobe Sound, FL; and Brittany Harbist and her husband Steve of Unionville; a great granddaughter, Clare Ronderos; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Scott and Troy Willis, as well as two sisters, Sheila Labickas and Shirley Marino. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 AM at St. Paul Church, 479 Alling Street, Kensington, CT 06037. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Church or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -