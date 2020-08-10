Elayne Futernick, 69, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve; daughter Marisa and her husband Paul Huckerby; and son David and his wife Corey Podell; as well as loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Elayne spent the past 33 years in Hartford. She was especially proud of the lifelong impact she made on the hundreds of children she was privileged to have taught as a devoted kindergarten teacher. The family requests that any donations in Elayne's memory be made to a worthy non-profit of your choosing.



