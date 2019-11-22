Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elbert Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elbert Lee Best Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elbert Lee Best Jr. Obituary
Elbert Lee Best, Jr. passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 peacefully at Hartford Hospital. He is the son of the late Brina White Bond and Elbert Lee Best, Sr.; he was survived by stepmother Ida Best; father of Elbion and Eltesha Barnes and Elbiona Best; brother of Willie A. Baptiste, Jr. and Stephen M. Baptiste of New Orleans, the late Mitchell D. Baptiste and Michael Alvin Best; devoted aunt Sheila (Gregory) of New Orleans, Gregory Learson and cousin Brandon Learson; grandfather of Ellionna Nia Nyree and Nori; close friend of Nathaniel Reeves; neighbors Rosa Perez and Maria Diaz; co-workers, Jose Vega (boss) and Raul Valentin and a host of uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Elbert Lee Best, Jr., please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -