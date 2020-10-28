Elder Mattye Ruth Davis was born June 8, 1945, in Reynolds, GA and gained her wings to Glory on October 25, 2020, in the comfort of her family. Elder Davis was employed and retired from The Mercy Community - The McAuley/St. Mary Home in 2015, as a CNA. She was a faithful woman of God who served with a heart of humble submission in His service, for His glory. Elder Davis leaves to cherish her memory her one and only devoted son, Rev. Dr. Derrick C. Holloway, Sr. (Evanna); her sisters: Francis Leggett of Hartford, CT, Gwender Daniels of Atlanta, GA; and her brother, Lewis Dixson of Butler, GA. She also leaves three grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Derrick C. Holloway, Jr.; Ivana C. Holloway and D'ana C. Holloway. Her goddaughter, Melissa McCloud. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Dixson; a sister, Sallie Pearl Sanders; three brothers: Freeman Dixson, Robert Dixson and Bobby Dixson. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch BLVD, South Windsor, CT 06074; with Calling Hour at 1 PM and Funeral Service at 2 PM. For online condolences, please visit Allfaithmemorial.com