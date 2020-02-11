Home

Eleanor A. Brush

Loving mother, grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully at 89. She was a lifelong Middletown resident who was married to W.R. Brush "Sonny" for 44 years. She is survived by 3 children- Bonnie of Ellington, Cindy of Middlefield, Jeffery of Meriden, Son in law Jerry and Grandson Raymond. Ellie loved to sing, dance and paint. She was a fan of all sports but loved the Red Sox especially. Ellie was the youngest of 9 and also the last surviving sibling. She was a fan of St. Anthony who she Prayed to often in search of lost items. Her life will be celebrated at the Elks Hall in Middletown Saturday Feb. 15th. 10:30am-11:30 calling hours, 12- 2:30pm Reception. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Fund.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 11, 2020
