Eleanor Colangelo

Eleanor "Ellie" Josephine Carella Colangelo of Manchester, CT was born in Harford, CT on March 30, 1926 to Josephine DeGemis and John Carella. She passed peacefully at home with her loving family supporting her. She was the greatest Domestic Engineer and the epitome of how a Christian ought to live. Never did a day begin without first starting it in quiet prayer. Each of us has been blessed by her attitude of joyful servitude. Every day was met with enthusiasm and purpose, with song and with whistling. Music was always in her home. She was forever preparing a home cooked meal for her family, for the infirmed, for the homeless, or for a party. You were always welcomed in her home and met with her gift of hospitality. Her immediate and extended family were so special to her. Not only beautiful on the outside but humble, wise and selfless on the inside. She is predeceased by her husband Patrick Colangelo, brothers Matthew Carella of Hartford, John Carella of Rocky Hill, Joseph Carella of West Hartford, Nicholas Carella of Hartford and Sisters Lillian Guglielmo of Wethersfield and Mary Carbone of Hartford and her beloved granddaughter Darcy Calvo of Coventry, CT. She is survived by her sons Carl Colangelo and his wife Jennifer Colangelo of Manchester, NH., Patrick Colangelo, Jr. Of Manchester, CT and daughter Juliette Kaplowe and son-in-law Mark Kaplowe of Milford, CT., her granddaughters Kimberly Colangelo of East Hartford CT., Andrea Szalaj of Manchester, CT and Lyla Colangelo of Manchester, NH, her grandson, Cole Kaplowe of Milford, CT., along with great grandchildren, Patrick, Isabella, Stella and Lucie Coletti, Gianna and Sophia Calvo, Ryder and Marlowe Szalaj and twelve nieces and nephews. Extended family and friends will be notified of a Celebration of Life at a future time.