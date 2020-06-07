Eleanor (Melley) Cowee, 91, of South Windsor, beloved wife of 66 years of the late William S. "Bill" Cowee, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home. She was born on November 20, 1928 in Hartford, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Hussey) Melley. Eleanor was an avid fan of both Women's and Men's UCONN Basketball teams as well as the WNBA. She loved reading and adding new titles to her "index card" catalogue and was a savvy card player. Eleanor was a loving and kind person and above all cherished the time she spent with her family. Hosting holidays or any occasion over the years gave her true joy. Eleanor is survived by her four children Lynn (Cowee) Gauthier and her husband Don, Mark D. Cowee and his significant other Dawn Trapanese, Brian S. Cowee and his significant other Mary Lee Snyder, Michael W. Cowee and his wife Melanie; her sister, Elizabeth Melley; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, older sister and parents she was predeceased by her son Daniel Cowee. A Memorial Mass at St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Windsor as well as burial in Center Cemetery, South Windsor will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.